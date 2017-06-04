Grants Engage Visitors in New, Creative Ways

Visitors will be able to get tourism information in more innovative and easier ways – from trikes to high tech.

Eighteen visitor service providers have received grants from the province’s Visitor Services Innovation Fund to help them develop new ways to connect with more travellers. For many people travelling in Alberta, these providers represent their initial point of contact and can help influence them to extend their stays, try new experiences and promote Alberta.

“Visitor services provide a vital link between travellers and the incredible range of attraction and destination options the province has to offer. By enhancing technologies and techniques to reach visitors in new and innovative ways, we are empowering our tourism industry partners and helping ensure people have a great Alberta experience.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The Innovation Fund provided grants of up to $7,000 to individual organizations and up to $16,000 to those that partner on improvements. Projects receiving funding must be completed by March 31, 2018.

The announcement of the grant recipients is being made as part of Tourism Week (May 28 to June 3), which promotes the importance of tourism in Alberta and its potential to help create jobs and diversify the economy.

The Visitor Services Innovation Fund grant recipients are:

Banff Lake Louise Tourism Bureau: Mobile counselling to be more accessible to visitors and provide convenient services, and social media training for trip planning.

The Innovation Fund was created following the release of a new ministry report, A New Visitor Services Model for Alberta. Developed with input from tourism industry stakeholders, the report identifies how upgrading online tools, developing a social media presence or designing a mobile kiosk can reach more visitors and influence their stays in the province. The report also includes research on best practices for influencing travel behaviours and visitor spending.