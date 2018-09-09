Grants for Crime Reduction Programs Available - Gateway Gazette

Organizations can now apply for Government of Alberta grants that support local crime-prevention initiatives.

The Victims Restitution and Compensation Payment Act allows authorities to seize cash and property used in or obtained through criminal activity. This process of civil forfeiture makes crime unprofitable and deprives offenders of the money and tools necessary to commit further illegal acts. The Civil Forfeiture Grant program then redirects the forfeited cash and the proceeds from the sale of forfeited property towards programs that reduce crime and assist victims of crime.

“The Civil Forfeiture Grants are an effective way to deter criminal activity while making communities across Alberta safer. These funds help organizations maintain their existing programs and extend their reach to improve the lives of even more Albertans.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Funding this year will go to proposals with innovative, promising or proven practices, with a focus on:

services that directly prevent at-risk youth from becoming involved in criminal activity, and/or

crime-prevention planning initiatives, such as coordination plans to deter rural crime

A total of $2.5 million in Civil Forfeiture Grants is available this year. Eligible organizations include non-profit agencies, schools, municipal governments, Metis Settlements and First Nations communities. Grants between $50,000 and $200,000 are available, with projects spanning up to two years.

The list of 2017 grant recipients includes Boyle Street Community Services in Edmonton, the Grande Prairie and Area Big Brothers Big Sisters Association, the Miywasin Friendship Centre in Medicine Hat and Alcove Addiction Recovery for Women in Calgary.

More than $9 million in Civil Forfeiture Grants have been awarded since 2008.

Potential candidates for Civil Forfeiture Grants are encouraged to download the online application form.

The deadline for submissions is noon Oct. 12, 2018.