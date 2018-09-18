Grants Invest in Women on Screen, in Community - Gateway Gazette

Organizations can apply for up to 40 new grants that will promote women’s economic security and leadership and prevent gender-based violence.

The third round of Status of Women Community Grants will support non-profit partners that make life better for Alberta women. Earlier this year, the Calgary-based mentorship program Herland received $25,000 for a series of sessions supporting young filmmakers.

“These new grants will help dozens of non-profits innovate in new ways, like Herland, which opens doors in TV and film that have too often been closed to most women.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Since 2015, Herland has provided hands-on opportunities and mentoring to young Alberta filmmakers like Gillian McKercher. After being laid off from the energy sector in 2016, McKercher co-created her own film company. She will debut her first feature film, Circle of Steel, at the Calgary International Film Festival later this month.

“Filmmaking is a high-risk endeavour, and Herland helped prepare me for the exhilarating waters of feature filmmaking. Mentors reduce the need for trial and error, validating your voice and point of view. When I needed it most, Herland provided support, warmth and community, empowering me to achieve a high standard of excellence.” ~Gillian McKercher, director and writer, Kino Sum Productions

“The stories that we tell shape our understanding of the world and each other. Yet behind the scenes in Canada’s filmmaking industry, women still face barriers to creative opportunities and career advancement. This grant is helping us change that, empowering women filmmakers who put other talented women in front of and behind the camera.” ~Sandi Somers, creative director, Herland

“We are excited to receive this grant from Alberta Status of Women. The Herland career sessions will be able to better support women in the film community through professional training and a support network of peers.” ~Raeesa Farooqi, communications and programming director, Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers

About Status of Women Grants

Over the past two years, Status of Women has invested $2.4 million in 65 projects across Alberta that provide leadership, career and self-advocacy opportunities for women and girls.

One million dollars of additional funding will be available in this year’s grants, which will be awarded in early 2019. Non-profit organizations can opt for one-time grants of up to $50,000 to expand successful programs to elsewhere in the province. Grants of up to $25,000 will help other non-profits organize events, conferences and training.

The application deadline is Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m.