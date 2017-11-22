Grants for Restorative Justice Programs Available

Organizations seeking to practise and promote restorative justice initiatives are invited to apply for an Alberta Community Restorative Justice (ACRJ) grant. A total of $252,000 in funding, with a maximum of $50,000 per initiative, is available.

“Restorative justice creates an inclusive environment that ensures victims have a voice, and at the same time allows offenders to make meaningful restitution for their crimes. We are proud to provide this funding to enable restorative justice programs to thrive throughout Alberta.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Organizations eligible for the restorative justice grant program include:

incorporated non-profit and volunteer organizations

coalitions

local community groups

First Nations

provincially sanctioned youth justice committees (for work that is not covered by their core funding)

Restorative justice is an alternative dispute resolution approach that focuses on the needs of those affected by crime. Restorative justice programs seek to hold offenders responsible for their actions, while addressing the causes of crime and the harm offenders do to victims and the community. The programs are an alternative or supplement to any sentence and can be initiated at any time during the criminal justice process.

Past ACRJ grants have helped fund victim-offender conferencing, training programs, leadership development and Indigenous restorative justice programs across the province.

Information and application forms are available on the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General restorative justice website or through the Crime Prevention and Restorative Justice Unit at 780-415-1819. To call toll-free in Alberta, first dial 310-0000. The deadline for applications is noon on Dec. 21, 2017.

