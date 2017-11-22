Grants Support Women’s Equality and Empowerment

Building on Alberta’s successful, first-ever grant program focused on improving the lives of women and girls, Status of Women is opening another round of opportunities for 2017-18. Community groups can apply for funding up to $50,000 each to pilot a local idea or to expand successful projects that help advance equality for Alberta women.

Over the last year, Status of Women has funded more than 30 projects, including a women’s leadership conference in Bonnyville, an Edmonton workshop series for Francophone women on career advancement in the health care field and training immigrant women for tech jobs in Calgary.

“Over the past year, we have been working to ensure women and girls live free from violence and harassment and that women are equally represented in leadership roles and benefit equally from economic opportunity. I’m thrilled to be building on that momentum today by putting much-needed resources in the hands of local organizations to make life better for women and girls.” ~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

“Grants like this help expand our reach to serve not only women needing a safe, supportive space, but also to teach young women about leadership. The grant from Status of Women enabled us to offer a free program for girls that focuses on positive change in their communities and helps them overcome common barriers to gender equality.” ~Susan Gillies, executive director, Women’s Centre of Calgary

Projects must focus on at least one of the following areas:

Help women to secure good jobs and close the wage gap.

Prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

Increase women in senior leadership roles, encourage women to run for elected office or apply for boards.

Eligible organizations include registered charities, registered not-for-profits and community-based coalitions and networks.

Organizations may apply to:

Organize conferences, training and events (up to $25,000).

Build capacity by attending conferences, training and events (up to $5,000).

Create mentorship relationships to build capacity (up to $50,000).

Expand a successful initiative to other parts of Alberta (up to $50,000).

Deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. MT on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

About Status of Women grants

In 2016-17, Status of Women’s first-ever community grant program funded 33 innovative projects by not-for-profit and charitable organizations for a total of $1.5 million.

Grants were awarded to projects in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Whitecourt, Drayton Valley, Fairview, Camrose, Hanna, Bonnyville, Grande Prairie, Lamont, Westlock and Vulcan.

Related information Status of Women grant program

Media

Listen to press conference