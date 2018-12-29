Greater Competition Leads to Reduced Mobile Wireless Plan Prices for Canadians - Gateway Gazette

Annual report reveals price drop for now offered cell phone plans

December 21, 2018 – Ottawa, Ontario

Canada has some of the world’s most advanced and efficient telecom networks. The Government of Canada is working hard to make sure that all Canadians can benefit from quality telecom services at a better price.

Today, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada released the 2018 Price Comparison Study of Telecommunications Services in Canada and Select Foreign Jurisdictions. The study shows that competition is gradually driving price decreases in mobile wireless. For broadband Internet services offered to Canadians, pricing changes were mixed, with some categories seeing a slight decrease and others a slight increase.

While progress is being made, prices in Canada remain expensive compared to other nations. That is why the Government of Canada continues to monitor market dynamics and promotes more competition so that Canadians can have high-quality services at affordable prices.