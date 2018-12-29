Greater Competition Leads to Reduced Mobile Wireless Plan Prices for Canadians - Gateway Gazette

Greater Competition Leads to Reduced Mobile Wireless Plan Prices for Canadians

By Contributor

Dec 29

Annual report reveals price drop for now offered cell phone plans

December 21, 2018 – Ottawa, Ontario

Canada has some of the world’s most advanced and efficient telecom networks. The Government of Canada is working hard to make sure that all Canadians can benefit from quality telecom services at a better price.

Today, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada released the 2018 Price Comparison Study of Telecommunications Services in Canada and Select Foreign Jurisdictions. The study shows that competition is gradually driving price decreases in mobile wireless. For broadband Internet services offered to Canadians, pricing changes were mixed, with some categories seeing a slight decrease and others a slight increase.

While progress is being made, prices in Canada remain expensive compared to other nations. That is why the Government of Canada continues to monitor market dynamics and promotes more competition so that Canadians can have high-quality services at affordable prices.

Quotes

“We’re working hard to bring down the cost of cell phone plans. And while we’re making progress, our government remains focused on promoting greater competition in the telecom sector to drive down prices for Canadians, while making sure they can also benefit from the latest technology and high-quality services.”
– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

  • New low-cost plans are expected to enter the market and will create more choice for Canadians.
  • Areas with strong competition offer mobile wireless prices that are reduced by as much as 32% compared to the national average.
  • Earlier this year, the Government of Canada partnered with Canada’s largest telecom corporations to launch the Connecting Families initiative to provide affordable Internet access to low-income families.
  • The Government of Canada also set aside spectrum for regional providers. Auctioning spectrum licences in the 600 MHz band will encourage competition, support new and emerging technologies, and enable Canadians to benefit from high-quality services at a better price.

Associated links

Source:  Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Greater Competition Leads to Reduced Mobile Wireless Plan Prices for Canadians

Living With Wildlife

FSD: Okotoks School Boundary Consultation

The Problem of Distracted Walking

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Living With Wildlife Next Post Greater Competition Leads to Reduced Mobile Wireless Plan Prices for Canadians