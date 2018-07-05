Greatest Show on Earth Signals Calgary Recovery - Gateway Gazette

“This year, the Stampede barometer says our economic storms are passing. We know there is more work to do and we won’t stop until every family feels the recovery, but things are looking up. We see a lot of reason for optimism in corporate Calgary’s investment in this year’s Stampede.”
~Rachel Notley, Premier
One signal of Calgary’s recovering economy is foreshadowed through the Stampede’s annual tarp auction. Potential sponsors for chuckwagon tarps gathered earlier this year and bid a collective $3.2 million – a 34 per cent increase from last year.
“As we head into the 106th Calgary Stampede, we know our business community is feeling inspired about the future – 56 per cent of Calgary businesses are planning to hire new staff this year. It’s important to remember that the Stampede doesn’t just happen for 10 days, it is contributing to our economy 365 days of the year. It is great to see this year’s tarp auction support what we are seeing on the streets: Calgary businesses are ready to move forward, invest and grow in this economy.”
~Sandip Lalli, president and CEO, Calgary Chamber of Commerce
Families and business in Calgary were hit hard during the recession and, while confidence in the economy is growing, the government continues to fight for Alberta jobs.
Last year, Alberta gained 90,000 jobs and led the rest of the country with the strongest GDP at 4.9 per cent.
“The ‘energy’ is definitely back in the Calgary business community as companies feel more optimistic about commodity prices, but it’s also about how they’ve weathered the storm and are seeing the opportunities innovation will present to ensure their long-term prosperity.”
~Mary Moran, president & CEO, Calgary Economic Development
While the economy continues to recover, Premier Notley recently announced important progress on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project, which will help create tens of thousands of jobs, ensure Canadians get fair value for our oil in international markets and help keep us moving forward on our climate change commitments.
This will mean more money for health care, schools, roads and public transit across Canada. Getting Canadian energy to tidewater through the expansion of this pipeline will help Albertans and Canadians.
The government has also invested in important Calgary infrastructure to spur on local economic activity, including the Calgary Cancer Centre and the Calgary Ring Road.
So let’s kick up our heels, kick off Stampede, and let the future begin!