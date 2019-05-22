Green Day-Community Clean Up May 25 - Gateway Gazette

Volunteers are invited to help clean up these areas in Black Diamond and Turner Valley:

riverbanks and pathways

our public parks

local pocket gardens

along the highway and Friendship Trail

Please bring work gloves!

Also new this year, a Scouts bottle collection fundraiser. Donate your refundable drink containers to the Scouts.

Following the clean-up, volunteers are invited to the Scott Seaman

Sports Rink for a barbecue lunch.

Community Clean Up

Saturday, May 25, 2019

9:00am – 12:00 noon

Scott Seaman Sports Rink, Black Diamond

More information is available at

www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca and www.turnervalley.ca