Green Day-Community Clean Up May 25 - Gateway Gazette

Volunteers are invited to help clean up these areas in Black Diamond and Turner Valley:
Please bring work gloves!
Also new this year, a Scouts bottle collection fundraiser. Donate your refundable drink containers to the Scouts.
Following the clean-up, volunteers are invited to the Scott Seaman
Sports Rink for a barbecue lunch.
Community Clean Up
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00am – 12:00 noon
Scott Seaman Sports Rink, Black Diamond
More information is available at
www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca and www.turnervalley.ca