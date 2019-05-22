 Green Day-Community Clean Up May 25 - Gateway Gazette

Green Day-Community Clean Up May 25

By Contributor

May 22

Volunteers are invited to help clean up  these areas in Black Diamond and Turner Valley:

  • riverbanks and pathways
  • our public parks
  • local pocket gardens
  • along the highway and Friendship Trail

 Please bring work gloves!

Also new this year, a Scouts bottle collection fundraiser.  Donate your refundable drink containers to the Scouts.

Following the clean-up, volunteers are invited to the Scott Seaman
Sports Rink for a barbecue lunch.

Community Clean Up

Saturday, May 25, 2019

9:00am – 12:00 noon

Scott Seaman Sports Rink, Black Diamond

More information is available at
www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca and www.turnervalley.ca

