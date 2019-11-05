Green Leader Resigns

Elizabeth May on election day 2019 in her home riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands

“Effective today, I am no longer leader of the Green Party of Canada. I wanted to choose a moment when we had a lot of success before leaving.” – Elizabeth May (November 4, 2019)

About Elizabeth May

In June 2006, Elizabeth stepped down as Executive Director of the Sierra Club of Canada, a post she had held since 1989, to run for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada. She was successful in her bid and was elected the Green Party’s ninth leader at their national convention in August 2006.

Elizabeth was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2005. In November, 2010, Newsweek magazine named her “one of the world’s most influential women.” She is a mother and grandmother. Elizabeth makes her home in Sidney, British Columbia.

In the 2011 Election, Elizabeth made history by being the first Green Party candidate to be elected to the House of Commons. In the 2015 Fall federal election Elizabeth May was re-elected in the riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

