Green Light for Orphan Black Bear Cub Care - Gateway Gazette

The new policy allows Alberta Fish and Wildlife staff to work with rehabilitation facilities to ensure orphan black bear cubs are safely returned to the wild whenever possible. Once approved, a facility will be able to accept black bears less than one year of age.
“Alberta’s orphaned black bear policy is based on the best available scientific research, modern rehabilitation practices, compassion for these animals and the safety of people. We want black bear cubs to grow up and thrive in the wilds of Alberta.”
~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks
The policy includes a draft protocol that sets the requirements surrounding bear feeding, the suitability of the physical space in which the bears are kept, appropriate veterinary care and what kinds of interactions the bears have with humans.
The draft protocol is the result of more than a year of consultation, research and engagement. Wildlife management biologists will continue to work with rehabilitation facilities to ensure bears can be returned to the wild without causing issues in populated areas.
This means the bears:
After being assessed, the bears will be released on or before Oct. 15 of the year they arrived at the facility and will not be overwintered at a facility unless special approval is given.
Released bears will be fitted with monitoring devices such as ear tags and will be tracked by scientists to ensure successful reintegration into the wild.