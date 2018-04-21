Green Light for Orphan Black Bear Cub Care - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta has introduced a new policy that will allow wildlife rehabilitation facilities in Alberta to accept orphaned black bear cubs.

The new policy allows Alberta Fish and Wildlife staff to work with rehabilitation facilities to ensure orphan black bear cubs are safely returned to the wild whenever possible. Once approved, a facility will be able to accept black bears less than one year of age.

“Alberta’s orphaned black bear policy is based on the best available scientific research, modern rehabilitation practices, compassion for these animals and the safety of people. We want black bear cubs to grow up and thrive in the wilds of Alberta.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

The policy includes a draft protocol that sets the requirements surrounding bear feeding, the suitability of the physical space in which the bears are kept, appropriate veterinary care and what kinds of interactions the bears have with humans.

The draft protocol is the result of more than a year of consultation, research and engagement. Wildlife management biologists will continue to work with rehabilitation facilities to ensure bears can be returned to the wild without causing issues in populated areas.

This means the bears:

are able to forage on their own

are appropriately social with other bears

are less likely to become a part of human-bear conflict

After being assessed, the bears will be released on or before Oct. 15 of the year they arrived at the facility and will not be overwintered at a facility unless special approval is given.

Released bears will be fitted with monitoring devices such as ear tags and will be tracked by scientists to ensure successful reintegration into the wild.

If you encounter a bear cub in the wild

DO NOT approach. Mothers will often leave their young for periods of time to search for food. A mother may return and become aggressive in the defence of her cub.

Call Fish and Wildlife. If you have reason to believe that a bear cub you encounter is orphaned, it is best to contact Fish and Wildlife at 310-0000, and to allow them to monitor the situation before taking action. A complete list of local office contacts is available online.

