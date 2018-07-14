Greyhound: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement about Greyhound Canada’s decision to stop operating in Western Canada at the end of October:

“Next week, the Council of the Federation is meeting in New Brunswick to discuss issues important to all Canadians.

“Greyhound’s decision this week to suspend services throughout Western Canada significantly diminishes transportation options for hundreds of Canadians throughout our region, potentially harming the economy and quality of life for tens of thousands of people.

“Given its urgency, I will be raising this issue at the Council of the Federation with a view to working on common solutions with my fellow Premiers and the federal government to ensure western Canadians, particularly those living in rural areas, including many Indigenous communities, have access to the transportation services they deserve.”