There are many reasons why I absolutely love spring and summer, but a big reason is it means that it’s grilling season. We have been cooped up all winter, and when the weather warms up, all we want is to be outside. Grilling turns that outdoor time into a fun activity. We can finally sit on our decks enjoying the sun, smelling our food on the grill and for some reason grilling doesn’t seem as big of a chore as cooking inside is.

For this week, I am giving the recipe of grilled cheeseburgers and corn on the cob that my fiancé and I love to make during the spring/summer months.

The ingredients are few and simple. You’ll need:

2 pounds Ground Hamburger

4-6 corn husks

salt

pepper

cheese slices

vegetable oil

Butter for taste

Hamburger buns

I first made my ground meat into 1/3 pound patties. The package will make 6 1/3 pound patties or 8 1/4 pound patties depending on your hamburger preference. I rolled them hamburger into a bowl the size of my palm and then flattened it until it made a round circle. I then grind each patty with salt and pepper. I then flip them and add salt and pepper to the other side. Usually I add Lowry’s seasoned salt, but we didn’t have any more like I thought, but salt and pepper work just fine.

I then moved on to my corn. There are many ways to grill corn on the cob, but I’m going to explain how I make mine. I first shuck the corn (I do it over the garbage so it doesn’t leave a big mess. I usually pull of the silk strands leftover on the corn). After the corn is shucked, I get out my aluminum foil and tear off a sheet big enough to wrap the individual piece of corn a few times. Before I wrap up the corn, I pour a tbs of vegetable oil onto the foil and roll the corn around in it. I use vegetable oil because it has a higher smoke tolerance “ smoke point ” and is less susceptible to burn. I then sprinkle salt and pepper to the corn and turn it to make sure each side of the corn gets salt and pepper. I then roll up each piece of corn in the aluminum foil tightly and tuck in the ends.

Meanwhile, you should turn your grill on. We have a gas grill, so all we had to do was crank the valve on the propane tank counterclockwise, and then turn the knob onto high heat and push the ignition button. You want the grill to get around 450-500º. Our grill has a thermometer, but if yours doesn’t, it takes about 15 minutes to heat the grill.

Once the grill is ready, spray your grill with pam or non-stick spray. Place all the hamburgers on one side of the grill and put your corn on the other side.

Cooking directions for hamburger:

Once hamburgers are on the grill, close grill and let cook for 4 minutes. Open the grill and flip the burgers and let the other side cook for 4 minutes. Once both sides are cooked, place the burgers on the top grill to remove directly from heat and put your cheese slices on top of them. Once the cheese is melted (about 3 minutes), the hamburgers are done.

Cooking directions for corn on the cob:

Once the corn is placed on the grill, let them cook for fifteen minutes total, periodically turning them on their side with tongs to make sure each side is getting cooked through. The tin foil might look burnt when you turn it on its side, but that’s ok. Once all the sides have had the same amount of time facing the heat, you can take the corn off the grill.

Let the corn cool a few minutes before trying to open the tin foil. It will be very hot, so be careful.

Once the corn is unwrapped, I like to add 1/2 tbs slice of butter and spread it on my corn. I then put my cheeseburger in a bun, and I am ready to enjoy a summer meal outside! I hope you enjoy this meal as much as I did. Bon Appetit!

