Grilled Mexican Lime Chicken - Gateway Gazette

Cooking with Jeanna

Since trying to find recipes for grilling, I still wanted to make something that was a little more than just grilled plain food on the grill. My fiancé always make chicken on the grill, but I wanted to give a recipe that spiced that up a bit and still made for a quick and easy meal. I found a great recipe for Grilled Mexican Lime Chicken from food.com.

The first thing I bought were the ingredients. The original recipe asked for the following ingredients

I already owned the salt, chili powder, garlic powder, and oil, so I just had to buy the lemons and chicken.

To make 1/4 cup of lime juice, you will need 2 limes for this recipe. I bought two packages of chicken breasts (4 breasts) for this recipe.

The first thing I did was create my marinade for my chicken. I combined my salt, garlic powder, onion powder, olive oil. I cut the limes in half and squeezed out my limes (some people already have a handheld juicer that you can use for this to get all the juice out easier) into a small bowl. I mixed the ingredients.

I put my chicken breasts into a gallon size ziplock bag. I then poured the mixture into the bag and made sure they were all covered in the marinade. I then put the marinading chicken into the fridge for at least 2 hours. Some let it marinade overnight, but I just made it in one day.

Remove the chicken from marinade and drain with colander.

Heat grill to medium heat, around 400º. Cooking chicken too hot causes it to be burned on the outside and still raw on the inside. When grill is heated, spray grates with cooking spray and place chicken breasts over grates. Close cover and flip after about 4 minutes. Close cover and check in about five minutes. Chicken is done if there isn’t any more pink when cutting into the chicken.

Once the chicken is cooked, you can take it off the grill and serve immediately. This recipe is so simple, so quick, and so delicious! You can eat your chicken plain, or add it to something (salad, tacos). I hope you enjoy this recipe! Bon Appetit!