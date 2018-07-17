Growing Global Agricultural Market Opportunities - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s agriculture industry will be able to expand its reach into export markets and increase consumer awareness with new programs.

The new Canadian Agricultural Partnership (the Partnership) programs will contribute more than $90 million to help Alberta agri-businesses expand their export capacity and promote industry initiatives that increase consumer confidence and awareness of the Alberta agricultural sector.

“With the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, our government continues to provide support for Alberta’s agriculture and agri-food sector. The partnership helps foster continued progress and prosperity for our farmers, ranchers and processors, as they innovate and adapt to new and emerging opportunities. From strategic planning and risk management to cutting-edge research and technological advancements, Canadians wil continue to build growth and success in our agriculture sector.” ~Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

“Alberta’s agricultural sector is a vital and dynamic contributor to our economy and to our rural communities. In an increasingly challenging global marketplace, it is essential that our processors’ and agri-food producers’ competitive edge remains sharp. These programs will help companies expand their export capacity and further enhance Alberta’s reputation as a supplier of safe, high-quality food products to the world.” ~Oneil Carlier, Alberta Minister of Forestry and Agriculture

“As an organization dedicated to promoting agriculture in Alberta, Ag for Life supports the opening of these programs designed to enhance public trust in our province’s agriculture sector. Building greater awareness of the sector helps consumers make more informed choices and fosters a greater appreciation of the role agriculture plays in society, the environment and the economy.” ~Luree Williamson, CEO, Ag for Life

In Alberta, the Partnership commits a federal-provincial investment of $406 million over five years towards strategic programs and services that are aligned to national objectives and tailored to priorities in Alberta.

2018 Alberta Partnership programs:

Products, Market Growth and Diversification ($72 million)

Products to markets Supports the growth of Alberta’s small, medium and large-sized enterprises in the agriculture, food, beverage and bio-product processing industries through the development and commercialization of new products and processes.

Value-added products to markets Facilitates the growth of Alberta’s medium and large-scale agriculture, food, beverage and bio-product processing industries.



Public Trust ($19 million)

Public agriculture literacy Supports industry-led initiatives to communicate about food system production practices and sustainability assurance systems with the public/consumer.

Agriculture and food sustainability assurance initiatives Enables the development and/or enhancement of agriculture and food sustainability certification or assurance initiatives.

Youth agriculture education Prepares Alberta students, kindergarten through Grade 12, to engage in meaningful and informed conversations about issues that affect public trust in agriculture.



These programs are part of a suite of 15 programs to be offered under the Partnership in Alberta.

Alberta’s processors and agri-food producers pushed value-added exports to $5.6 billion in 2017, creating more than 23,000 jobs in the food and beverage manufacturing industries.

The five-year Canadian Agricultural Partnership agreement, effective April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2023, invests in strategic programs and activities in Alberta that support: