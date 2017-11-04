Gurpurab: Statement from Premier Notley

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 04

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement wishing Alberta Sikhs a happy Gurpurab:

“Today Albertans of the Sikh community, and Sikhs around the world, celebrate Gurpurab, the 548th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru.

“Five centuries ago, Guru Nanak expressed his belief in the importance of faith, truth, unity, equality, solidarity and service to all. Those teachings remain at the heart of Sikhism today.

“Gurpurab is a day for prayer and reflection, for celebrating many blessings and for extending those blessings throughout the community.

“Since first finding a home in Alberta in the early 1900s, women and men of Sikh heritage have made many important contributions to our province’s social, economic and cultural fabric.

“On this feast of Sikhism’s founder, let us all be inspired by the faith’s universal values of compassion, respect and social justice to create an even better Alberta for everyone.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, a very joyous and happy Gurpurab to all!”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Calling All EcoHeroes!

Gurpurab: Statement from Premier Notley

“Go Purple” to Support Family Violence Prevention

How to Save Money While Staying Healthier Through Cold and Flu Season

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Room to Roam for You and Your Horse Next Post Okotoks RCMP – Arrest warrant issued for suspect in police car ramming
%d bloggers like this: