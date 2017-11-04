Gurpurab: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement wishing Alberta Sikhs a happy Gurpurab:

“Today Albertans of the Sikh community, and Sikhs around the world, celebrate Gurpurab, the 548th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru.

“Five centuries ago, Guru Nanak expressed his belief in the importance of faith, truth, unity, equality, solidarity and service to all. Those teachings remain at the heart of Sikhism today.

“Gurpurab is a day for prayer and reflection, for celebrating many blessings and for extending those blessings throughout the community.

“Since first finding a home in Alberta in the early 1900s, women and men of Sikh heritage have made many important contributions to our province’s social, economic and cultural fabric.

“On this feast of Sikhism’s founder, let us all be inspired by the faith’s universal values of compassion, respect and social justice to create an even better Alberta for everyone.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, a very joyous and happy Gurpurab to all!”