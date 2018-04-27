Half Price Animal Adoptions at the City of Calgary’s Adopt-a-thon Event this Weekend - Gateway Gazette

In celebration of national Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and due to an increase in impounded animals coming up for adoption, The City is holding a 3-day adopt-a-thon event from April 28th to 30th. During that time, prices will be reduced by half, making it $106 to adopt a dog and $80 to take a cat home.

The adoption fee includes that the animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Owners receive a free 6-month animal licence, a 6-week trial of pet insurance, a bag of food, and a behaviour and medical history for the time that the animal was in the shelter.

“The City of Calgary Animal Services Centre rescues lost or stray cats and dogs found inside the city limits and houses them until the owner claims them. In 2017, we impounded 2075 dogs and 959 cats,” says Patti Smadis, Customer Service Representative. “This year, we’re seeing a significant increase in the number of unclaimed animals at the shelter. We normally care for about 30 cats at one time, but we are currently at over 67, which is very close to our maximum capacity. We also have close to 40 dogs.”

When a stray cat or dog is found, The City’s primary goal is to re-unite the pet with its owners. If an animal is picked up wearing its licence tag, community peace officers will attempt to drive the animal home before it enters the shelter.

If an animal is not claimed by their owner we work through our process to determine its adoptability.

Pet owners are required by law to license their cats and dogs in Calgary. Because of this, Calgary has the highest return-to-owner rate in North America.

If you have found a stray cat or dog call 311, or take the stray to a vet clinic, which will call The City for impounding.

If you have lost your pet, call 311 to place a lost report, and check Calgary.ca/animalservices where photos of all found animals are posted.

Calgarians wishing to take home a pet during the adopt-a-thon can visit Animal Services at 2201 Portland Street S.E. on April 28th and 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or April 30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last viewings are at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and 5 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, and to see dogs and cats currently available for adoption, visit calgary.ca/adoptapet.

Puppies and Kittens under 6 months are not included in the adopt-a-thon.