Halloween Has Arrived at Pharmasave Black Diamond

Halloween Will Be Here In:
Halloween is primarily a fun day for children. Children dress up in costumes like people did hundreds of years ago. But instead of worrying about evil spirits, they go from house to house, knocking on doors and calling out "trick or treat."
The owner of each house gives candy or something special to each trick or treater.
Whether you're looking for that very special costume, special indoor or outdoor decorations or treats to give those cute 'trick or treaters' knocking on your door, Pharmasave has brought in a huge inventory for you to choose from.
Come on in and see what they have to offer.