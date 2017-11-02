Halloween Sale at Pharmasave Black Diamond

By Gateway Gazette

Nov 02

We hope everyone had a great Halloween!

It’s not over yet though!

All Halloween items and CANDY are 50% off

Costumes are 75% off!

Perfect time to get a head start for next year!

