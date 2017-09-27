Hanna RCMP Respond to Fatal Farm Accident

Hanna, Alberta – On September 25, 2017 at 9:19 PM Hanna RCMP were called to a report of a farming accident that resulted in the death of a 17 year old male from the Hanna area.

The investigation revealed that the male had been harrowing a field when the tractor he was driving went over an embankment and rolled. The male was ejected from the tractor when it rolled and was crushed beneath the machinery. He died at the scene.

The name of the deceased will not be released and no charges will be laid.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

