Hanukkah: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement, extending best wishes for Hanukkah:

“This time of year, during Alberta’s longest nights, many cultures and religions brighten the darkness with festivals of light.

“The Jewish tradition of Hanukkah is one of the most ancient of these festivals, rooted in 2,200 years of history. It celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

“Starting tonight, the first candle on the menorah will be lit to commemorate freedom from oppression. For another seven days, one more candle will be lit each night to commemorate a miracle—a one-day supply of oil lasted for eight days, until new and ritually pure oil could be prepared for the temple menorah.

“Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, continues to connect Jewish people with their history and traditions. The candles of the menorah are a source of light for worship and glow as a symbol of knowledge, enlightenment and faith.

“May the lights of the menorah shine upon all families of the Jewish faith this holiday season, and brighten their prayers for peace.

“Chag Chanukah Sameach!”