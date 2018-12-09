Happy Holidays from Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation! - Gateway Gazette

Season’s Greetings from Sarah Parker, ED

Happy Holidays everyone!

In some ways, it feels like the holidays have been around the corner since our snow-filled September, and in other ways it feels like December has come at lightning speed!

2018 was a wonderful year for us at Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation. Armed with new technology, thanks to a grant from the Cochrane Foundation, we got to move back into our new and improved office space and reopen the Visitor Information Center. This has allowed us to meet many of you face-to-face and we encourage more of you to stop in and say hello.

We found new sponsors for our Steward Program, Explore Grasslands Program, and Pond Exploration Program in Catalyst, Alberta Beef Producers, and Urban Systems respectively. We thank them for their continued support.

We took on new and exciting projects like our Visitor Information Translated Services Project. With support from the Alberta Parks, the Calgary Foundation, and the Bearspaw Historical Society, we translated our brochure and golf cart tours into five languages: Tagalog, French, Arabic, Punjabi, and Spanish. Working with Cochrane Family Services and Helping Hands, we trained five wonderful new volunteers to lead our golf cart tours in their respective languages. The project was a huge success. If you wish to book a tour in any of these five languages next summer, please let us know.

Our three school programs (led by our Public Program and Outreach Coordinator Nathan) delivered hands-on learning to thousands of area students. We travelled far this year when we were asked to deliver programming in Lundbreck, Alberta. I guess word of our exceptional programming is spreading!

We also had a number of events like a stargazing night, fat bike tours, Jane’s walks, and historical walking tours that many of you took part it in. We hope to bring each of these back – along with a monthly guided hike in the park – so keep reading our newsletters for more information.

Our monthly Park Talks continue to be held at the Nan Boothby Library until our new four-season classroom is completed in the spring.

The Park Stewards worked hard throughout 2018 on various citizen science projects, weeding missions, photography assignments, manning the Visitor Center, and representing the Foundation throughout the Calgary-Cochrane area. We could not manage without these tremendous volunteers.

While our successes are many, we continue to seek donations, big and small. It is no surprise that our current economic climate has resulted in a dramatic downturn in donations. I encourage all of you to keep us in mind in your giving plans.

We thank all of you – our friends, donors, partners, visitors, and especially Alberta Parks, for allowing us to do the work we do.

2019 looks to be a year of excitement, and I can’t wait to experience it with all of you.

Have a wonderful holiday season with friends and family!

Sarah

Give a membership for Christmas!

Our 2019 GRPF memberships are now available. By buying a membership to Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation, you are showing your love for this unique Provincial Park and supporting the work that our Foundation does.

This year, one lucky 2019 member will win a gift basket filled with gift certificates, vouchers and great items from our incredible Perk Partners. Basket items include two day bike rentals from Bow Cycle, essential oil and creams from Grand Avenue Pharmacy, gift certificates from Ski Cellar and Mona Lisa Artist’s Materials and so many more. You have until January 3 to purchase your membership. Winner will be announced January 4.

Individual Memberships are $35 and Family Memberships are $50.

You can purchase your membership online, or come by the Visitor Information Center when it is open and purchase it from us. Join the herd and purchase your membership today!

Please considered showing your support for Glenbow Ranch Park Foundation by donating today. It is your donations that allow us to do our work all year round.