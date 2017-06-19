Happy Landings with New Aeroméxico Flights

“Aeroméxico planes are becoming a familiar sight in the skies over Calgary, marking the beginning of an exciting new opportunity for Alberta’s tourism industry.

“Aeroméxico’s choice of Calgary as a destination to expand its Canadian routes will allow visitors from Mexico to travel directly to Calgary and Alberta. It will also create and expand important tourism, investment, trade and cultural opportunities that exist between our two countries.

“With an estimated 300 new jobs and $46 million in economic output for the province, Aeroméxico’s direct flights from Mexico City to Calgary will provide an important boost to Alberta tourism. Equally important, Calgary will be the starting point from which visitors from Mexico can begin their Alberta adventure and experience all the beauty our province has to offer.

“The newest international route adds to the growing list of flights from priority overseas markets including China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and the Netherlands – and further establishes Alberta as a world-class tourism destination and a great place to invest.

“My thanks and congratulations to the Calgary Airport Authority, Aeroméxico and Travel Alberta as we celebrate the beginning of what I am confident will be a long and successful partnership.

“And to all our guests from Mexico….

“Bienvenido a Alberta!”