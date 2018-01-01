Happy New Year from the Gateway Gazette

Thank you, everyone: our readers, advertisers, content contributors and students for your loyalty and support.

We sincerely appreciate it and hope you had a great 2017 and are looking forward, as much as we are, to 2018.

We are staying offline today unless an emergency notice comes through.

We’ll see you all tomorrow!

P.S. If you’re missing your morning read, please feel free to reminisce by going back through some of the articles you may have missed during the year.

Also, please let us know if you like our new look for 2018.

