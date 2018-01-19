Happy New Year from Turner Valley School

Happy New Year!!! I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas Break and were able to spend it with family and friends. I know the kids were super excited to be back at school. We look forward to a New Year, and staff and students will continue to take time to celebrate the growth they have made. Our focus in the area of literacy and numeracy continues to be a core part of our work. Please take the time to ask your child what they are doing in TRIP and Marti. Intentional and targeted planning by classroom teachers along with the sustained efforts by parent volunteers has greatly

supported student growth in these areas. Moving ahead in 2018 we will continue to be very committed to our reading and math programs as they provide the foundation for further learning.

The Christmas concert was a great success. Congratulations to the students who worked so hard to put on a star performance. A very big thank you must go out to Mrs. Muir and the rest of the staff for all of their efforts to make such a special evening. Also we want to thank all of the families and friends of our students for coming out and supporting our school community.

January is already another exciting and busy month at TVS, Spring Theatre practice is underway. Grades 5 and 6 are headed out to Sandy McNabb on January 30 and 31 for a day of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, kindergarten registration is Jan 25th 6:30-7:30pm, French Carnaval planning is happening, and the grade 6 basketball team is beginning their season. Home games are January 22nd, 25th, Feb 8th; come on out and support our Tigers! In addition to these events, we will also be hosting our annual Family Literacy Day on January 25.

Thank you again to all of the students and families for your continued commitment to sustaining learning, pride and joy in our school community.

Wishing you all the best in 2018,

James Holladay and Debbie Reid

