Happy Trails Pathway Closure Required for Legacy Project Paving - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Bow Mark Paving has begun to pave an unfinished section of the Happy Trails that runs from the north end of 7 Street S.W. to connect with Macleod Trail S.W.

Paving started on Tuesday, May 15 and will continue until Friday, June 15. The work will require a closure of that section of the Happy Trails on the top of the dike from 7 Street S.W. west to Macleod Trail until final paving is completed.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary since confederation, the community completed a fundraising campaign for this legacy project that will see this section of the Happy Trails paved in the southwest part of town.

Families, individuals and businesses were able to leave their personal legacy by donating $1,500 to pave ten meters of pathway or $150 to pave one metre.

Large donations have been made by Western Financial Group ($10,000), Canadian Tire – Jumpstart ($10,000), the High River District Health Care Foundation ($15,000), and on behalf of the Pickersgill Family ($120,000).

Fundraising for this community project was led by Canada 150 Community Leaders with the goal being to reach $192,000.

All donors will be recognized with pathway signage as part of this legacy project, for more information, please visit www.highriver.ca/canada150