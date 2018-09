The SeptemBEER Fest is another great Signature Event added to the Black Diamond Annual Events line up.

It all takes place on September 28th and 29th, 2018.

Kick off is a tour of Hard Knox Brewery starting at 6:30 pm on Friday, September 28th.

The Main Event takes place on Saturday, September 29th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Black Diamond Town Office.

Join us for tasting, live music, food trucks and craft breweries.

Septembeer Fest