Have You Signed Up Yet? - Gateway Gazette

Have You Signed Up Yet?

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 25

It’s free and easy to sign up and you don’t have to carry a card for the Rewards Points to be added to your account.⠀

You just have to remember your name!!!!⠀

Those points really add up fast too.  We are continually offering extra rewards on surprise items – check out our shelves when you come in.

The more you spend the more you save.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share

View more Pharmasave post archives - click here

Related Posts

Have You Signed Up Yet?

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Tick Trouble

Pharmacy Assistant Job Opportunity ~ Pharmasave Black Diamond

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Medication on Vacation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Protective Services Brings Home the Gold Standard Next Post Trampoline Safety