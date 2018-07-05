Have your Say on Draft Condominium Rules - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are invited to provide feedback on new draft rules to improve condo living.

The draft regulations focus on improving transparency and condo governance to make life better for everyday Albertans and carefully balance the needs of homeowners and condo managers.

The online survey runs until July 31, and covers proposed regulations that govern daily life in a condo, including:

Improvements to voting rules such as proxy votes, so more owners can participate in board meetings.

Notice and ways to attend general meetings.

Easier access to condo documents.

Stronger financial accountability of condo corporations.

More protections for condo owners’ investments.

Strengthening how reserve funds are managed.

Insurance requirements and rental deposits.

“A home is one of the largest investments that we make and Albertans deserve to feel confident in their investment. Since nearly one-quarter of all Albertans live in a condo, it’s important that our rules protect their rights and support their lifestyles. We want all Albertans to review these draft rules to make sure we get this right and make condo living better for families in Alberta.” ~Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta

The draft regulations support the Condominium Property Amendment Act, and were prepared based on feedback received during extensive consultations in 2017 and 2018.

“CCI North Alberta is pleased the draft regulations have been released. This affords Albertans the opportunity to provide feedback to ensure the new regulations will protect the rights of all condominium owners. We commend the Alberta government on their open process in seeking feedback from the condominium community.” ~Anand Sharma, president, Canadian Condominium Institute, Northern Alberta Chapter

“We commend the government for a consultation process that has provided condo owners and the public an opportunity to give input and be heard on the important issues that affect their investments and lifestyle. We encourage all condo owners to provide further feedback through this survey and to participate in future consultations.” ~Jerry Keller, president, Strathcona County Condominium Association

The survey includes a plain language summary of each regulation and the legal draft for public feedback. Input from the survey will be used to make adjustments to the draft regulations.

The following is a summary of consultations held to this point: