Have your Say on the Future of Bighorn Country - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is holding public information sessions to ensure more Albertans can provide feedback on the proposal for Bighorn Country.

In the spirit of Kananaskis Country, the Government of Alberta is proposing a mix of parks and public lands in the Bighorn region that would preserve natural landscapes while supporting a wide range of world-class tourism and recreation opportunities.

Albertans are invited to review the proposal and provide feedback by Thursday, Jan. 31. The government has already received more than 2,000 online submissions and held several stakeholder meetings. A telephone town hall will be held in the coming weeks.

In addition to an online survey, the province will host a series of public information sessions. These sessions will provide an additional opportunity for Albertans to ask questions and learn about the proposal.

Albertans can also continue to provide feedback online by visiting talkaep.alberta.ca.

Session dates and locations

Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Rocky Mountain House

Lou Soppit Community Centre, Shunda Room

5404 48 Street

4 to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Drayton Valley

MacKenzie Conference Centre

5745 45 Avenue

6 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

Red Deer

German-Canadian Club of Red Deer

38167 Range Road 280

6 to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Sundre

Sundre Community Centre

3, 96-2 Avenue NW

6 to 9 p.m.

Quick facts