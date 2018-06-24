Have Your Say on Updating Local Election Laws - Gateway Gazette

Albertans have the opportunity to provide feedback about how elections in municipalities, school boards, Metis Settlements and irrigation districts are conducted.

The Local Authorities Election Act establishes the framework for local elections in the province and is traditionally reviewed following each municipal election cycle.

“We’re looking to Albertans to help us decide how local elections are run. We want to gauge Albertans’ interest in bringing municipal campaign rules in line with the rules we put in place to take big money out of provincial politics. I encourage Albertans to visit our website and provide their input on how we can make municipal elections fairer and more transparent.” ~Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Government wants to hear from you

Albertans are invited to complete an online survey and provide their comments by July 31.

Topics covered in the consultation include:

campaign contributions and finances

campaign expenses

third-party advertising

school board trustee elections

voter identification

advance votes

residency requirements

In addition to the public survey, government will consult with key stakeholders, including municipalities, school boards, Metis Settlements and irrigation districts.

Based on the feedback, proposed changes may be introduced in a future session of the legislature.