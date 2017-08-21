HCRCW: Truck Stolen from Hawk’s Landing

Friday August 18, 2017, between 12:30 AM and 6:30 AM a pickup truck was stolen from Hawk’s Nest Hollow.

DESCRIPTION: 2016 Ford F-350 Platinum Model, Exterior colour Pearl White with matching Wheel Fender flares, Chrome Wheel Rims, Black Interior, it also has blue LED lights and it’s chipped so it sounds like a rocket from the exhaust.

If anyone saw anything suspicious or sees or may have seen this vehicle in the area please contact the RCMP:

403.933.7227 – office hours

403.933.4252 – after hours

During these more difficult days, we urge all our members to be extra-vigilant about anything that looks suspicious in your area . It no longer is enough just to be a member of our group. If you see anything out of the ordinary that could be a prelude to a crime, no matter how trivial, let the R.C.M.P. know about it. [Phone numbers above.] We want potential thieves to know that any criminal activity here will lead to immediate consequences.

John Robin Allen

Membership Coordinator

High Country Rural Crime Watch Association

P.O. Box 982, Turner Valley, Alberta T0L 2A0

Phone: (403) 931–2407

Web page: hcrcwa.ca

