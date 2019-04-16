Health Canada is Seeking Advice on New Ways to Reduce Youth Vaping - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Canada is taking action to reverse the trend of increasing rates of youth vaping



The Minister of Health shares the concerns raised by parents, educators and public health stakeholders about the trend of youth vaping, which threatens Canada’s hard-earned gains in tobacco control. Many vaping products contain nicotine, and youth are more sensitive than others to the negative and addictive effects of nicotine. Exposure to nicotine during adolescence could alter brain development and predispose youth to further addiction and potentially to the use of tobacco products.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, launched consultations on potential new regulatory measures aimed at reducing the uptake of vaping among youth.

Potential measures include additional restrictions for online sales, prohibiting the manufacture of vaping products with certain flavours or flavour ingredients, and restricting the concentration and/or delivery of nicotine in vaping products.

This consultation will run from April 11 to May 25, 2019, and will inform decisions on future regulations to help protect youth from the harms and risks associated with vaping products.

In addition to the regulatory work being done to address youth vaping, Health Canada is stepping up compliance and enforcement activities to verify industry compliance with the current prohibitions on the sale and promotion of vaping products. The Department has already taken actions that have resulted in the removal by companies of lifestyle advertising or ads featuring endorsements from television and in-store displays, and the removal by social media influencers of content that encourages vaping. By the end of December 2019, Health Canada will have inspected 1,000 vaping specialty establishments, which represents every establishment in the country, and 2,000 convenience stores, representing a significant increase in actions to verify compliance with regulations of vaping products. Health Canada will provide regular updates to Canadians about the results of its compliance and enforcement activities.