Health, Safety Rules in Force on Farms and Ranches - Gateway Gazette

Farm and ranch workers now have similar health and safety requirements as workers in other industries and other provinces.

On Dec. 1, the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Code will apply to farms and ranches that employ waged, non-family workers. The code contains technical health and safety rules and now includes new rules specifically for farms and ranches.

“Our government has the backs of working people and we value the contributions of Alberta’s farm and ranch communities. We have worked collaboratively with farmers, ranchers and workers to make changes that ensure workers in Alberta benefit from the same protections as workers in other provinces.” ~Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

“All workers have a right to return home safely each day. I am confident the new rules will ensure farm and ranch workers are better protected, just like their peers in other provinces. I want to thank Alberta producers for their hard work and for helping find the right balance.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

The new rules were created through extensive consultation with industry stakeholders during the past two years. The rules reflect the need to protect health and safety while preserving the unique way of life on farms and ranches.

Alberta farmers and ranchers created AgSafe Alberta, an industry-led, non-government health and safety association. AgSafe has developed programming and additional resources to help farmers and ranchers implement the new rules.

Healthier, safer farms and ranches

By comparing data from 2017 to 2016 – the first year health and safety rules applied to the sector – the overall injury rate decreased 21 per cent and the serious injury rate decreased 23 per cent.

