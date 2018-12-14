Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Alcohol - Be Holiday Smart! - Gateway Gazette

Cutting back on drinking is a common New Year’s resolution. Holiday parties are full of socializing, yummy treats, and often a bit more alcohol than many of us are used to. With all the social events and toasting to the New Year, some of us can lose track of how much alcohol we’ve consumed. Head into this holiday season with heightened alcohol awareness, and beat the January resolution rush.

While at parties, pace your intake of drinks. Wait an hour between drinks, and make sure you have something to eat so that you are not drinking on an empty stomach. Having food in your stomach will help slow the effects of alcohol intoxication. Alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. And watch out for that bowl of holiday punch, which may pack more punch than you’d expect.

Women tend to be smaller than men and have a slightly slower metabolism. These factors can cause women to reach a higher blood alcohol concentration than men for the same number of drinks. Limit your drinks accordingly! The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto advises that a standard drink consists of one 341 mL (12-ounce) bottle of beer (5% alcohol), one 142 mL (5-ounce) glass of wine (12% alcohol), or one 43 mL (1½-ounce) serving of hard liquor (40% alcohol).

Always use your best judgment and moderate those “glasses of good cheer.” Your body will thank you for it… and you might be able to check off one item from your list of resolutions.

