Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Detecting Back-to-school Stress - Gateway Gazette

Children don’t always take change in stride, and heading back to the books can take some getting used to.

There are many sources of back-to-school stress, including adjustment to new teachers and classmates, an increase in homework, or just the transition to a different daily routine. Sometimes stress has a more serious cause, such as bullying or a school-related phobia.

Being prepared to help your child means being on the lookout for key clues. Signs your child may be stressed or anxious include:

clinginess, crying, or irritability

sudden bedwetting or daytime wetting

sleep disturbances

avoiding school or social activities

sudden problems in school

nervous habits (twirling hair, chewing fingernails)

reverting to younger behaviours

frequent headaches or stomach aches

If you notice your child is stressed, open up a dialogue. Talk to her about coping techniques or solutions to what’s stressing her out. Make sure she is eating a well-balanced diet and getting enough nighttime sleep, and encourage physical activity, which is a great outlet for anxiety. Be sure to build some down time into your child’s routine.

Involve the teacher or principal in problem solving if appropriate. And check in with your child’s doctor if the stress seems unmanageable or excessive.

Above all, reassure your child that she’s supported and loved, with lots of hugs, kisses and encouragement.

