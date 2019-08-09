Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: It's in the Water - Gateway Gazette

When you’re camping, it’s tempting to drink water straight from pristine-looking lakes and streams – but don’t do it! Microscopic single-celled parasites can cause illnesses in humans if ingested. Here are 2 common waterborne diseases that could ruin your week:
How to prevent waterborne diseases:
If you think you have cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis, see your doctor right away. You may need to give stool samples to see if you have the parasite, and then get treated with prescription medications to get rid of it for good.
Some diseases picked up while travelling can also be a result of the food you eat. Traveller’s diarrhea, usually caused by E. coli bacteria, is one common infection encountered on trips abroad. It is characterized by stomach cramps, nausea, and several runny stools. It is more serious if these symptoms are accompanied by fever and pus or blood in the stool.
Dehydration is a complication of traveller’s diarrhea. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist about how the prevent dehydration with oral rehydration solutions. In addition to following the suggestions above, also avoid eating from street vendors and consuming
unpasteurized dairy products or under-cooked foods. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist about other ways to prevent foodborne diseases or traveller’s diarrhea, such as oral vaccines.
