Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Motion Sickness - Gateway Gazette

Carsickness, airsickness, or seasickness – they’re all just different names for the same miserable problem: motion sickness.
It can happen when there’s a mismatch between what your eyes see and what your inner ear – the body’s balance centre – senses when you’re in a moving vehicle. The result? The familiar symptoms of nausea, paleness, a cold sweat, and vomiting.
Kids, especially toddlers and preschoolers, are most susceptible to motion
sickness. Fortunately, they’ll usually outgrow it after the age of 5.
To prevent motion sickness before it starts:
