Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Taking the Eye Exam - Gateway Gazette

Did you know that it’s important to have regular eye exams, even when your vision seems to be fine? Regular check-ups can detect “silent” conditions that could lead to blindness (such as glaucoma) so that they can be treated early. Children who are having trouble learning or reading at school may have a vision problem that can be found with a check-up and corrected. Regular check-ups also help you keep up-to-date on the latest information about eye care.

The Canadian Association of Optometrists recommends the following schedule for eye exams:

Infants and toddlers (birth to 24 months) – By age 6 months

(birth to 24 months) – By age 6 months Preschool (2 to 5 years) – At age 3, and before entering elementary school

(2 to 5 years) – At age 3, and before entering elementary school School age (6 to 19 years) – Every year

(6 to 19 years) – Every year Adult (20 to 64 years) – Every one to two years

(20 to 64 years) – Every one to two years Older adult (65 years and older) – Every year

People who may be at higher risk of vision problems may need to have more frequent eye exams. In addition to regular eye exams, you should also have an eye exam if you have any concerns about your vision, or if you injure your eyes in any way. You might need a check-up if:

you have trouble reading small print or doing close work such as sewing or crafts

you need to hold newspapers and books further away in order to read them

you get headaches or tired, burning eyes after reading or working on a computer

you have difficulty seeing at night or seeing street signs while driving

your eyes are irritated, dry, red, or sensitive

you see spots, flashes of light, or floaters

you have recently been diagnosed with diabetes

you are in school and are having trouble reading or learning

you have started handling chemicals, using power tools, or engaging in sports that may be hazardous to your eyes

