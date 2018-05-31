Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Taking the Eye Exam - Gateway Gazette

Did you know that it’s important to have regular eye exams, even when your vision seems to be fine? Regular check-ups can detect “silent” conditions that could lead to blindness (such as glaucoma) so that they can be treated early. Children who are having trouble learning or reading at school may have a vision problem that can be found with a check-up and corrected. Regular check-ups also help you keep up-to-date on the latest information about eye care.
The Canadian Association of Optometrists recommends the following schedule for eye exams:
People who may be at higher risk of vision problems may need to have more frequent eye exams. In addition to regular eye exams, you should also have an eye exam if you have any concerns about your vision, or if you injure your eyes in any way. You might need a check-up if:
All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Eye-Health