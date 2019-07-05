Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Water Fun - Gateway Gazette

Spending a week at the cottage, going fishing or sailing, or just having fun in your backyard pool can make for a great summer. But water needs to be treated with respect or accidents can happen. By paying attention to certain safety rules and by knowing what to do in case of an emergency, you will greatly reduce your risk of accidents.
Every year, we hear tragic stories of children who escape even watchful eyes and drown in a swimming pool, lake, or river. The sad part is that most of these accidents could have been prevented if certain safety precautions had been followed. These include:
People who like to dive find lakes and swimming very tempting, but diving can be dangerous unless the area is deep enough. A dive in water that’s too shallow can result in a broken neck or other serious injuries. Don’t assume that an area is safe, even if it’s been so in the past. Water levels in rivers and lakes can change, so always check first. To dive safely, you need a minimum of 9 feet of clear, unobstructed water – more if you’re diving from an elevated position. Jump in feet first before any diving to check it out and make sure it’s okay.
If you enjoy boating, don’t forget your life jackets – and wear them. A boat can flip for many reasons, but if you’re prepared, you’ll probably be safe. Having a life jacket under the seats won’t prevent you from drowning.
Finally, don’t drink alcohol and operate a boat. Drunk drivers can cause fatal accidents whether they’re operating a car or a boat. Even one drink can affect your awareness and reaction time. Don’t get in a boat if the person taking the wheel has been drinking.
