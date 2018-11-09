Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: What is Your Risk of Prostate Cancer - Gateway Gazette

It is a good idea to get screened for any prostate problems as soon as you reach the age of 40.

However, where you live seems to play a role in your likelihood to develop prostate cancer. The farther away from the equator you live, the higher the incidence of prostate cancer. Scandinavia tops the list, with almost five times as many prostate cancer cases as Asia. Men of African descent living in Africa are less likely to have prostate cancer than their counterparts in North America. And Asian immigrants in North America also have a greater chance of having prostate cancer than if they lived in Asia.

Fatty fish, such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel, could reduce the risk of prostate cancer by a third.

Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain a healthy prostate and repair diseased tissue. They are found in trout, anchovies, bluefish, white albacore tuna, tofu, walnuts, canola oil and leafy green vegetables.

Foods rich in lycopene may help fight prostate cancer. Lycopene is found in guava, papaya, red grapefruit, watermelon, tomatoes, tomato products, ketchup and vegetable cocktails.

Vitamin D is found in shrimp, skim or 1% milk, and fish oils, but is also produced by the body and activated after exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun. Vitamin D is thought to have protective effects against prostate cancer. If you are planning to take extra supplements, speak to your doctor first about the appropriate amount.

Selenium supplementation may decrease prostate cancer incidence by almost half for some men. For a selenium boost, make sure you are eating meats, fish, cereal, dairy products, eggs, Brazil nuts, garlic, mushrooms and asparagus.

Avoid foods that are low in fibre and high in fat – they have been associated with increasing the likelihood of developing prostate cancer.