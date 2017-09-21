Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Aging Parents – Early steps in caring for your parent

So far, things have been going pretty smoothly with your parent and you haven’t had too many concerns. But you know the time is coming when you’ll need to be involved in a more direct way. Just as it’s important to talk with siblings and your own family members about the changes ahead, there are other people you may want to talk to as well. You may find the support of these people very helpful for ongoing care and in times of crisis.
You’ve spoken with everyone you can think of to ensure everyone involved with the care of your parent is well informed. That’s an excellent beginning. Now you need to get down to the practical business of caring for another person. Take the time to think, plan, and gather information. It’s time well spent and will save you aggravation and worry in the future. Here are some things to get you started:
Two of the most important documents to have prepared well in advance are the powers of attorney for financial and health care decisions. Without these two documents, you may find yourself without the authority to make important decisions at a critical time. You and your parents should carefully consider who will be named on these documents. Be sure you, your parents, and your siblings understand what authority and responsibility these documents cover.
