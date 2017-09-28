As you embark on the journey of caring for your parents, your life may become very stressful. In order to ensure you are able to continue to fulfill your obligations as parent, spouse, and employee, you will need to take care of yourself. Maintaining your health and good humour will require effort, but it’s an important part of being able to care for others effectively.You’ll need a firm belief that you deserve to spend some time on yourself, and you’ll have to defend that time against the many other demands you’ll feel. Here are a number of small things you can do to start you off on the right foot:
Caring for a parent can be very stressful, but there’s much you can do to help you prepare yourself for the road ahead. A big part of that preparation is talking to your parent, siblings, your spouse or partner, and your friends, but it’s also a big part of getting the moral support you need.
Although the phrase “parenting your parents” is a bit of a misnomer – caring for someone isn’t necessarily parenting them – many of the same emotional tools are required. Patience, understanding, firmness, empathy, and the willingness to look out for someone else are all skills you’ll put to good use. Use them on yourself as well – give yourself a break.
All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Caring-for-Aging-Parents
All material © 1996-2017 MediResource Inc. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Aging Parents – Taking care of yourself
Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Aging Parents – Early steps in caring for your parent
Pharmasave Black Diamond – Customer Appreciation Day
Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Caring for Aging Parents – How do you know when to step in?