Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Can’t Sleep a Wink?

It’s estimated that about one-half of all seniors have some sleep problems. As we age, we tend to have more “fragile” sleep, meaning we’re more easily awakened, and deep sleep stages get shorter. Some of these sleep changes are hormonal, but various illnesses, pain, psychiatric conditions, and medications can also interfere with rest.
Whatever the reason, being deprived of sleep can leave you tired, irritable, and unable to concentrate. It can also cause headaches, memory troubles, and accidents. On the other hand, we generally need less sleep as we get older, so if you feel rested and refreshed in the morning, don’t feel drowsy during the day, and don’t need long naps, you don’t have anything to worry about.
It’s easier to get a good night’s sleep if you try the following:
If your sleep troubles last over a month or disrupt day-to-day life, don’t suffer in silence – ask your doctor for help.
All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Seniors-Health
