Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Where to Find Help in Dealing with an Addiction

Help is out there. Knowing where to find it when you need it makes a difference.

The following is a small sample of available services. For further resources, refer to the Community Support or Support Groups section of this website. Or search online for services in your region – or consult your doctor, pharmacist, teacher, or guidance counsellor. The blue pages and the yellow pages of your phone book also provide information on finding help.

Addictions Foundation of Manitoba: afm.mb.ca

Alberta Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission: www.aadac.com

Alcoholics Anonymous: www.alcoholics-anonymous.org

Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse: www.ccsa.ca

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health: www.camh.net

Drug and Alcohol Registry of Treatment: www.dart.on.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868, kidshelp.sympatico.ca

Klinic Community Health Centre: www.klinic.mb.ca

The Motherisk Program: www.motherisk.org

All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Addictions-Close-Up

All material © 1996-2017 MediResource Inc. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

