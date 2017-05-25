Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Help for the Hearing Impaired

Hearing aids
Many people with hearing loss can benefit from a hearing aid. These devices sit behind or in your ear and amplify incoming sounds so you can hear them. But more than 80% of people who need hearing aids don’t get them. Contact your doctor or audiologist to find out how to get access to a hearing aid that’s right for you and fitted properly. A wide variety of hearing aids exists. If you’re not happy with your current hearing aid, speak up. Another model may be the one for you.
People who can’t benefit from a hearing aid, such as those with inner ear damage, may find a cochlear implant helpful. A cochlear implant is surgically inserted into your ear, with another part implanted underneath the skin behind your ear. Unlike a hearing aid, which simply amplifies incoming sounds, a cochlear implant helps a person understand the sounds around them. It picks up sounds, processes them, and converts them into electrical signals that are then sent to the brain. While they don’t bring back normal hearing, they can help a person understand the sounds around them and make it easier to communicate.
If you’re hard of hearing, you’re probably used to feeling left out of a conversation. But it doesn’t have to be this way! Here are a few tips to make it easier:
If you’re talking to someone who’s hard of hearing, there are a few things you can do to help them understand:
These tips can help you get more out of a conversation. But they shouldn’t be a substitute for seeing your doctor to determine the cause of your hearing loss. Be sure to have your hearing tested and find out if you’re a candidate for a hearing aid or cochlear implant.
For further support, contact:
These organizations can provide you with employment services, classes, support, and more information about your condition.
