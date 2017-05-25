Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Help for the Hearing Impaired

Suffering from hearing loss? You’re not alone, and there are many ways to cope.

Hearing aids

Many people with hearing loss can benefit from a hearing aid. These devices sit behind or in your ear and amplify incoming sounds so you can hear them. But more than 80% of people who need hearing aids don’t get them. Contact your doctor or audiologist to find out how to get access to a hearing aid that’s right for you and fitted properly. A wide variety of hearing aids exists. If you’re not happy with your current hearing aid, speak up. Another model may be the one for you.

Cochlear implants

People who can’t benefit from a hearing aid, such as those with inner ear damage, may find a cochlear implant helpful. A cochlear implant is surgically inserted into your ear, with another part implanted underneath the skin behind your ear. Unlike a hearing aid, which simply amplifies incoming sounds, a cochlear implant helps a person understand the sounds around them. It picks up sounds, processes them, and converts them into electrical signals that are then sent to the brain. While they don’t bring back normal hearing, they can help a person understand the sounds around them and make it easier to communicate.

Other devices

If you have a hard time hearing the phone or doorbell ring, consider getting a model with a light that flashes or vibrates when it rings. People who still have some hearing left can buy an amplifier to make the phone or doorbell louder. Instant messaging: Instead of talking over the phone, try using text messages or instant messaging on your cellphone.

This handy machine connects your phone to a keyboard and screen so you can type and view messages coming from your phone line. People who don’t have a TTY machine can use a service called Bell Relay. Closed captioning: This feature, built into all TVs made after 1993, can display the words that are being spoken on TV at the bottom of the TV screen.

Other communication tips

If you’re hard of hearing, you’re probably used to feeling left out of a conversation. But it doesn’t have to be this way! Here are a few tips to make it easier:

Choose a good location for your conversation: avoid noisy, crowded areas and find a well-lit area.

Watch the person’s facial expression and body language – these can give you clues about what they’re saying. Learn lip-reading to enhance your ability to understand people’s speech.

If you don’t understand, ask them to repeat themselves.

Communication is a two-way street: tell the person you’re talking to about your hearing loss, and what they can do to help you understand (see below).

Sign language can also help you communicate with others who know how to use the language.

If you’re talking to someone who’s hard of hearing, there are a few things you can do to help them understand:

Before you speak, make sure you have the person’s attention.

When you speak, be sure you’re facing the person and your facial features can be clearly seen.

Speak clearly and not too fast.

Don’t shout – this just distorts the sound.

Give cues about what you’re saying with your body language and facial expression.

Don’t get frustrated if the person asks you to repeat what you’ve said.

Don’t cover your lips when you speak.

These tips can help you get more out of a conversation. But they shouldn’t be a substitute for seeing your doctor to determine the cause of your hearing loss. Be sure to have your hearing tested and find out if you’re a candidate for a hearing aid or cochlear implant.

Other sources of support

For further support, contact:

The Canadian Hearing Society

The Hearing Foundation of Canada

The Canadian Hard of Hearing Association

Canadian Association of the Deaf

These organizations can provide you with employment services, classes, support, and more information about your condition.

