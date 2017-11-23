Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Keep Moving, Keep Living

Keeping active is your best defence against brittle bones. Exercise will encourage healthy bones and prevent loss of bone mass. Try to get 20 to 30 minutes of weight-bearing exercise on most days of the week, and 30 to 60 minutes of muscle-strengthening exercise 3 times per week. If you have osteoporosis, you might have to take a few extra precautions in order to keep active, especially in situations where you risk falling and having a fracture.

Taking daily walks in the winter can be invigorating, but you need to be extra careful while walking outside. If you need extra support, use an adapted cane or make sure you walk with a companion you can hold on to if the going gets rough. Wear boots with a good tread and take small, even steps. If possible, try to have someone clear your walkway before you go out.

Other times of the year, watch for anything that can make you trip or slip. Avoid puddles of water, wet grass, and piles of wet leaves, and steer clear of cracked or lifted sidewalks.

Caring for your house, cooking, and participating in hobbies are all ways to stay active indoors, too. It helps to take precautions at home, and it might help to have someone go through the house with you with a critical eye. Many things we take for granted can be hazardous. Some culprits include:

scatter rugs

items left on stairs

children’s toys

pet toys or even pets themselves

shower stalls or bathtubs

By keeping the floor as clutter-free as possible, you limit your chances of tripping and falling. Make sure items you need are within reach – try not to climb on chairs or stepladders. Also, keep in mind that most accidents occur in the bathroom and kitchen, so be sure to wipe up spills on the floor as soon as they happen and be a bit more careful just after the floor has been washed. If you need a grab-bar in the shower or bath, have one installed. It will give you a good grip and help you get in and out without losing your balance. A seat in the shower is another good idea.

If you get the right medical therapy, eat a calcium-rich diet, and keep active safely, osteoporosis doesn’t have to get in the way of a full and vigorous life.

All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Osteoporosis

