Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Could You Be Losing Your Hearing?

Sometimes, the early signs of hearing loss can be easy to miss. Many people don’t realize that they’ve slowly been adjusting to a worsening hearing loss.
Could you be losing your hearing? Ask yourself these questions:
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, talk to your doctor about having your hearing tested. Getting help early can help you reduce your risk of some types of hearing damage and cope with the damage that has already happened.
