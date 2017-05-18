Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Could You Be Losing Your Hearing?

Sometimes, the early signs of hearing loss can be easy to miss. Many people don’t realize that they’ve slowly been adjusting to a worsening hearing loss.

Could you be losing your hearing? Ask yourself these questions:

Do people often tell you you’re speaking too loud?

Does everyone seem to be mumbling?

Do you often ask people to repeat words?

Have you been misunderstanding what people are saying?

Do you have trouble hearing in crowded or noisy places, such as a busy restaurant?

Do you tend to prefer one ear over the other when listening?

Are you watching a person’s lips or face closely as they’re speaking to you?

Are you turning up the TV, stereo, or radio louder than you used to?

Do others complain that you’ve turned up the TV, stereo, or radio too loud?

Do you have trouble hearing what people are saying on the phone?

Are you straining to hear things?

Do you find very low and very high sounds harder to hear?

Have you been less social lately?

Can you hear buzzing or ringing in your ears?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, talk to your doctor about having your hearing tested. Getting help early can help you reduce your risk of some types of hearing damage and cope with the damage that has already happened.

All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Healthy-Hearing

All material © 1996-2017 MediResource Inc. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

