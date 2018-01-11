Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Managing Diabetes

Management is different for type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Managing type 1 diabetes involves:
Your dose of insulin will be tailored to your individual needs based on several factors, including your body weight, food intake, and activity level. The goal is to try and maintain blood sugar levels as close to normal as possible.
Managing type 2 diabetes involves:
If you have type 2 diabetes, your doctor may prescribe oral medications (tablets or capsules taken by mouth). There are many kinds of oral diabetes medications. All of them work differently, but each lowers blood glucose. Ask your doctor which medication or combination of medications is most appropriate for you.
Eating an appropriate, well-balanced diet and exercising regularly is especially important in managing type 2 diabetes. Read more about this in “Nutrition and exercise to control diabetes” in this health feature.
