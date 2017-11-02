Osteoporosis is a loss of bone mass, which makes the bones become porous and fragile. It occurs most often in weight-bearing bones such as the hips or spine but can affect any bone in the body. The humped back – or dowager’s hump – is its most well-known sign. Among Canadians over the age of 50 today, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 8 men have osteoporosis. However, osteoporosis can affect someone at any age.
Osteoporosis is called the silent thief because of the slow, quiet way it creeps up on people. You can’t feel the bone loss as it’s happening and, often, you’re not aware of what’s going on until the damage has been done.
Most people know that the highest-risk groups include older women and those who have gone through menopause. But there are others who are at risk as well, including men and women who:
The more of these risk factors you have, the greater your risk of developing osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis can have a major negative impact on your quality of life. It can lead to fractures, causing pain and make moving about difficult, which can limit your independence. If you are at risk of osteoporosis, as indicated by the list above, you are also at higher risk of having a fracture. But there are ways to tackle bone loss early on in order to avoid the most damaging effects of osteoporosis. Read “Battling bone loss” to find out more.
All material copyright MediResource Inc. 1996 – 2017. The contents herein are for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Source: www.medbroadcast.com/healthfeature/gethealthfeature/Osteoporosis
Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Osteoporosis, the Silent Thief
Pharmasave Black Diamond is offering FREE Flu Shots for ages 9 and up
Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: What Puts the “Super” in Superfoods, Part IV – PHYTOESTROGENS
Pharmasave Black Diamond Has Everything You Need for Halloween